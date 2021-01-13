Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 20-30, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 20-30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 20, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABOULENIN, MOHAMED Appoints: ABUELENIN, LOUAI MOHAMED SABRI COUTURE, JACQUES Appoints: COUTURE, SANDRA COUTURE, SANDRA Appoints: COUTURE, JACQUES DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION DUGAN, PAUL B Appoints: GARCIA, SANDRA JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP Appoints: WESCOR LAND TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY PHD, STEPHEN P BARTELS Appoints: BARTELS, ASHLEY SMITH, ROBERT F Appoints: SMITH, ...

