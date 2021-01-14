Don't Miss
Cuomo addresses domestic and gender based-violence

Governor reimagines Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence

By: Velvet Spicer January 14, 2021 0

Ending domestic violence and sexual assault has been an important piece of New York state’s agenda for several years, but this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to address domestic and gender-based violence head on. Cuomo in his State of the State address this year committed to a comprehensive package of initiatives to combat domestic violence and ...

