Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 5, 2021 71 NOT PROVIDED ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC to DORMAN PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 555 FLINT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12446 Page: 0471 Tax Account: 120.75-3-2 Full Sale Price: $36,000.00 14420 DREXEL, PATRICIA J et ano to SHURINA, EIAN Property Address: 109 CASSIDY WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12446 Page: 0552 Tax Account: 054.01-4-45 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo