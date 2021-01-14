Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded November 30, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT JOHNSON, ZURI F 308 CEDARWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 KUNZER, ASHLEE M 29 KINGSTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $658.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CALABRIA, JACOB 226 HUBBELL ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 GOODWINE, GLORIA E 49 MACBETH ...

