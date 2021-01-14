Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 1, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY FIGUEROA, ELBA IRIS Appoints: FIGUEROA-OTERO, ROSEMARY FOX, DEBORAH J Appoints: FOX, JOEL S GEHL, MICHAEL B Appoints: WOLFE, TRINA HUMPHREY, TRACY Appoints: HUMPHREY, MARGUERITE LAWLER, DONALD M Appoints: LAWLER, MERCEDES A LAWLER, MERCEDES A Appoints: LAWLER, DONALD M SALATINO, DAVID A Appoints: SALATINO, MARGARET M SALATINO, MARGARET M Appoints: SALATINO, DAVID A TUFANO, JAMES T Appoints: MCQUISTION, ...

