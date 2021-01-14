Don't Miss
Trump impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK January 14, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day, just as Democrat Joe Biden takes the oath of office in an ever-more-extraordinary end to the defeated president's tenure in the White House. The timing is not set and depends heavily on when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decides to transmit the article of impeachment ...

