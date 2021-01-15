Don't Miss
Home / News / Biden picks familiar faces for top roles at FEMA, CIA

Biden picks familiar faces for top roles at FEMA, CIA

By: The Associated Press AAMER MADHANI and BRIAN SLODYSKO January 15, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is nominating New York emergency department commissioner Deanne Criswell to serve as the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator and has tapped former CIA deputy director David Cohen to return to the agency in the same role he served during the Obama administration. The picks, along with a trio of other ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo