Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Negligent investigation: Hart v. County of Erie, et al.

Fourth Department – Negligent investigation: Hart v. County of Erie, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligent investigation Negligent training in investigation procedures – Not recognizable cause of action Hart v. County of Erie, et al. CA 19-02156 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff’s decedent child was brutally murdered at the age of five by his mother’s boyfriend. The plaintiff thereafter commenced a wrongful ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo