Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Summary judgment: L&M Group v. Amy Lipsitz

Fourth Department – Summary judgment: L&M Group v. Amy Lipsitz

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Summary judgment Pending discovery demands L&M Group v. Amy Lipsitz CA 19-02024 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a breach of contract action alleging the defendant violated the non-solicitation and non-disparagement provisions of a purchase and separation agreement and general release, whereby the defendant agreed to sell ...

