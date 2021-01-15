Don't Miss
Home / Law / Employment Law / Liability issues lurk in remote work environment

Liability issues lurk in remote work environment

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 15, 2021 0

Working from home has become a necessity for a significant percentage of the workforce, but could employers be in for a workers' compensation surprise in the near future? While lawyers who specialize in employer responsibilities and workers' compensation cases can't necessarily provide concrete answers, there could be liability concerns when it comes to how home office ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo