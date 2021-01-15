Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 6, 2021 72 NOT PROVIDED JR CUMMINGS DEVELOPMENT LLC to ROCH-1 LLC Property Address: 109 ROYCROFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12447 Page: 0595 Tax Account: 091.81-2-32 Full Sale Price: $78,000.00 JR CUMMINGS DEVELOPMENT LLC et al to ROCH-2 LLC et al Property Address: 492 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12447 Page: 0612 Tax Account: 106.44-3-48 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo