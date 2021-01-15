Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 2, 2020 CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS MINISTERIO ALFA Y OMEGA 199 THIRD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - DELGADO, ROSA & FLEMING, NANCY 71 ONEIDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 & 925 EDGECREEK TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ROYAL BARBER SHOP 351 EMPIRE BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - ...

