Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 1-2, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 1-2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 1, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT CLARK, JEFFREY W 477 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 FLEMMING, TARIAH F 77 CHILI AVENUE APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 PENG, SARA R 866 S PLYMOUTH AVENUE APT, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $75.00 RIVERA, LUIS O 108 WHITMORE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: ...

