Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 6, 2021 93 NOT PROVIDED NELSON HOUSE BUYERS LLC Property Address: 195 ABERMARLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDSOUTH RETIREMENT SERVICE LLC FBO JAMES A WHALEN IRA Amount: $72,500.00 PATTONWOOD PROPERTIES INC & PATTONWOOD PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 943 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: BMO HARRIS BANK Amount: $1,100,000.00 ROMANO HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 5445 WEST RIDGE ...

