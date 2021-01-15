Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 2, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 2, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY FREDERICKS, NANCY K Appoints: ENGLERTH, HOLLI E RAU, ANNA Appoints: RAMSEY, CATHERINE R TCF NATIONAL BANK Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo