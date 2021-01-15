Paralegal / FOIL

City of Rochester, New York

The City of Rochester’s Law Department is seeking an experienced paralegal to join its legal staff. The Paralegal / FOIL will be responsible for performing legal and administrative assistance related to Freedom of Information Law (“FOIL”) requests received by the City. The primary responsibilities of this position will include: writing letters to requesters either denying the requests if documents are not eligible to be disclosed or that they will be disclosed at a later time creating trial folders when necessary, creating FOIL files, entering requests into central databases, locating missing files, filing various types of documents, updating the FOIL database, and maintenance of all FOIL reports.

The ideal candidate will possess a certificate or degree in Paralegal Studies with at least four (4) years of experience in the legal field. Further education may be substituted for experience.

The City of Rochester Offers:

Excellent Benefits Package

NYS Retirement System

Liberal Holidays and Vacation

All applications MUST be submitted on the City of Rochester’s website (www.cityofrochester.gov/jobopportunities/) no later than Friday, January 29, 2021. If you wish to submit a resume to accompany your application, please e-mail it to millert@cityofrochester.gov.

The candidate chosen for this position will be required to establish and maintain City residency within one (1) year of their hire date.