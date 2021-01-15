Don't Miss
Home / News / Rare sedition charge gains interest after Capitol attack

Rare sedition charge gains interest after Capitol attack

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER January 15, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A Civil War-era sedition law being dusted off for potential use in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was last successfully deployed a quarter-century ago in the prosecution of Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks. An Egyptian cleric, Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, and nine followers were convicted in ...

