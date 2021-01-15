Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Qualified immunity: Tangreti v. Bachman

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Qualified immunity Deliberate indifference – Supervisory liability Tangreti v. Bachman 19-3712 Judges Walker, Menashi Background: The plaintiff was sexually abused by three correctional officers during her incarceration at a correctional facility. She sued eight prison supervisory officials alleging that they violated the Eighth Amendment through their deliberate indifference to the substantial risk ...

