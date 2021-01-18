Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming foreclosures as of Jan. 18, 2021

Upcoming foreclosures as of Jan. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2021 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 820 Eastbrooke Ln Rochester 14618 01/19/2021 10:00 AM Cooper Erving & Savage, LLP N/A 16 Clinton Pl Fairport 14450 01/21/2021 10:00 AM N/A N/A 50 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo