Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Summary judgment: Miller v. Miller

Fourth Department – Summary judgment: Miller v. Miller

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Summary judgment Standard – Fiduciary duty – Control of investigation Miller v. Miller CA 20-00203 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action on behalf of her late husband estate for damages resulting from an alleged course of harassing conduct that was perpetrated by the defendant following ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo