Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / MCBA President’s Message: The Rule of Law is crucial to our democracy

MCBA President’s Message: The Rule of Law is crucial to our democracy

By: Jill Paperno January 19, 2021 0

Two weeks ago, tragically, people who were incapable of or unwilling to live under the laws we honor laid siege to our Capitol building, terrorizing those within and threatening the peaceful transition of power. An officer trying to protect those within was beaten to death. I do not have to repeat the stories of what ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo