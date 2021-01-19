Don't Miss
McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, mob 'fed lies'

McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK January 19, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday explicitly placed blame on President Donald Trump for the deadly riot at the Capitol, saying the mob was "fed lies" and that the president and others "provoked" those intent on overturning Democrat Joe Biden's election. McConnell's remarks as he opened the Senate were his most severe and ...

