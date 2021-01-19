Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 2, 2020

January 19, 2021

Judgments Recorded December 2, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT MARTIN, DAVID DOUGLAS 2502 S UNION STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: PROFESSIONAL DRIVER INSTITUTE, INC. Attorney: PRAGNA PARIKH ESQ Amount: $2,009.67 MILLER, PATRICK 474 HAZELWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $6,186.84 MORAN, ALEX 218-4 MEADOW FARM NORTH, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 Favor: MEADOWBROOK ASSOCIATES Attorney: STEPHEN J LAPP ESQ Amount: $4,259.87 VANHOESEN, SARAH et ano 187 ...

