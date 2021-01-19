Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 7, 2021 103 NOT PROVIDED BATES, FREDERIC Property Address: 243 HEBERLE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: EVANS BANK NA Amount: $35,000.00 BOUIE, NATHANIEL Property Address: 90 FALSTAFF ROAD, , NY 14609, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $116,000.00 MINT MONROE LLC Property Address: 182-186 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: DONOVAN, BRIAN P Amount: $400,000.00 REID, JEROD Property Address: 3 VINEWOOD ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo