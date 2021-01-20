Don't Miss
Biden takes the helm as president: 'Democracy has prevailed'

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE January 20, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that "democracy has prevailed" as he took the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherited a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors. Biden's inauguration came at a time of national tumult and uncertainty, a ceremony ...

