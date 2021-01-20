Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 8, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 8, 2021 86 NOT PROVIDED JOHN C PYLES LIVING TRUST et ano to PYLES, LISA Property Address: 31 SHOREWAY DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12448 Page: 0408 Tax Account: 026.03-2-35 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 GEISLER, MICHAEL A to MCCARTHY, CHELSEY et ano Property Address: 5500 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12448 Page: 0535 Tax Account: ...

