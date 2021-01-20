Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 8, 2021 85 NOT PROVIDED ASADILARI, MEGHDAD Property Address: 152 SEDGLEY PARK, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $301,350.00 EXO UNLIMITED INC Property Address: 94 EDINBURG STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: QUATAERT, MICHAEL Amount: $100,000.00 TYCO PROPERTIES, LLC & TYCO PROPERTIES, LLC Property Address: 79 HOWELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST ...

