Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN LEMIRE, ERIC TUCKER and JILL COLVIN January 20, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family. The last-minute clemency, announced after midnight on Wednesday, ...

