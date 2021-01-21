Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal inmate granted compassionate release

Federal inmate granted compassionate release

Judge found ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’

By: Bennett Loudon January 21, 2021 0

A federal judge has freed a prison inmate because of COVID-19 concerns. Defendant Artfaber Swails, 47, claimed he has “significant medical conditions that make him especially susceptible to serious consequences should he contract the virus.” Swails also claimed that Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg Low, in Virginia, and U.S. Penitentiary Yazoo City, in Mississippi, where he has been ...

