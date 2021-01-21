Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Arson: People v. Dillard

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Arson Intent – Legal sufficiency People v. Dillard KA 16-00132 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of arson in the third degree on the basis of legal sufficiency. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that intent may be inferred from the act itself, ...

