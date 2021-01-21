Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – General Business Law: Green v. National Income Life Ins. Co.

Fourth Department – General Business Law: Green v. National Income Life Ins. Co.

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department General Business Law Life insurance – Indemnity reduction clause Green v. National Income Life Ins. Co. CA 20-00092 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff is the beneficiary of an accident insurance policy issued by the defendant to her late husband. The defendant paid under the accidental death provision ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo