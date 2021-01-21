Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Caswell

January 21, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to counsel Resentencing – Adverse impact – Second felony offender status People v. Caswell KA 13-01552 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appeals from his conviction of robbery and attempted robbery. He argues that he was denied his right to counsel when the court permitted him to ...

