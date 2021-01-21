Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 11, 2021 83 14420 LAZORE, DENISE to FILIPOWICZ, STEVE Property Address: 25 MERCER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12449 Page: 0104 Tax Account: 068.75-1-20 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS INC to OCONNOR-WILKES, CHELSEY L et ano Property Address: 22 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12449 Page: 0345 Tax Account: 159.01-2-33 Full Sale Price: $331,450.00 14450 ANDRULIS, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo