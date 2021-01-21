Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 3, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED OCASIO, ELIZABETH RIVERA 253 MOULSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - BECOATS, TYSHAWN 485 ELECTRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DELUCIA, CHRISTINE & DELUCIA, DOMINICK 18 BROMSGROVE HILL, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - & 18 BROMSGROVE HILL, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - DELUCIA, CHRISTINE & ...

