Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 3, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded December 3, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT JEFFERY, MELVIN 97 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 PAYNE, JERRY BERNARD 130 PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: CITIZENS BANK Amount: $987.00 PAYNE, JERRY BERNARD 130 PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $800.00 PAYNE, JERRY BERNARD 130 PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY ...

