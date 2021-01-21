Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 3, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN NASCA, RICHARD J Favor: INFINITE CONSTRUCTION SOLUTIONS LLC Amount: $25,771.40 45 WEST BUFFALO STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

