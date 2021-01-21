Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 11, 2021 123 NOT PROVIDED LLOYD-WILSON, DIANA Property Address: 55 FOREMAN DR., , NY 14616, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $99,900.00 14420 SIGLER, JOANN Property Address: 404 CAMPBELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $4,626.32 14428 OCONNOR-WILKES, CHELSEY L & WILKES, JAMES M JR Property Address: 22 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo