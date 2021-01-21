Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 3, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 3, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABEYOUNIS, MARIA J Appoints: FIGLER, ALAN J BRUNSON, MARY Appoints: WAHID, HANIF ABDUL CARABALLO, MILTON Appoints: MUNIZ, ALEIDA CUSHING, LAWRENCE R Appoints: POLITO, JOHN J EMPIRE STATE CERTIFIED DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Appoints: UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION FIGLER, ALAN J Appoints: ABEYOUNIS, MARIA J MEE, SHIRLEY L Appoints: MEE, TIMOTHY NOBILE, PETER J Appoints: NOBILE, MICHELLE ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo