Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Mandatory Victims Restitution Act: United States v. Razzouk

Second Circuit – Mandatory Victims Restitution Act: United States v. Razzouk

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Mandatory Victims Restitution Act Offense against property – Bribery scheme – Investigatory costs United States v. Razzouk 18-1395 Judges Walker, Carney, and Koeltl Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of accepting bribes and tax evasion in connection with a bribery scheme that he and others perpetrated while he was an employee ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo