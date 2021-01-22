Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Manslaughter: People v. Maldonado

January 22, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Manslaughter Sufficiency – Intent – Accessory liability People v. Maldonado KA 16-01233 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of manslaughter and assault. The conviction arose from an incident in which the defendant, having been earlier asked to leave a gathering due to ...

