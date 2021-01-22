Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Johnson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Reasonable suspicion – Totality of circumstances People v. Johnson KA 15-02071 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of robbery. He argues that the court erred in denying his motion seeking suppression of physical evidence. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that ...

