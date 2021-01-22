Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge rejects motions for compassionate release

Judge rejects motions for compassionate release

No ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’

By: Bennett Loudon January 22, 2021 0

U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer has denied requests from four prison inmates seeking release because of COVID-19. In separate motions, the defendants — Albert M. Ranieri, Steve Gray, Tremec Jeffries, and Chris Kimball — all sought to be freed, claiming they had “extraordinary and compelling reasons” to have their sentences reduced. Ranieri pleaded guilty in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo