Don't Miss
Home / News / McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February

McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO January 22, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump's impeachment trial to February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case. House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot have signaled they want to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo