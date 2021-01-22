Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 12, 2021 79 14420 LICORISH, MARIANNE et al to REUTER, ROBYN A Property Address: 121 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12450 Page: 0051 Tax Account: 069.090-03-024 Full Sale Price: $140,000.00 14428 VINK, PATRICIA P to PATRICIA P VINK LIVING TRUST et al Property Address: 1017 RIGA MUMFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12450 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo