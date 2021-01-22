Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 12, 2021 114 NOT PROVIDED CONIFER PENFIELD ASSOCIATES LP & CONIFER PENFIELD ASSOCIATES LP Property Address: 2065 FAIRPORT NINE MILE POINT ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $1,875,340.71 GARCIA, YARISLEIDY Property Address: Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $106,700.00 GOEBEL, DANIEL J & GOEBEL, ELIZABETH A Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $200,000.00 GOLDBERG, HOWARD ...

