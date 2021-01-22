Don't Miss
Home / News / NYPD: Officers shoot, kill man who chased woman with knife

NYPD: Officers shoot, kill man who chased woman with knife

By: The Associated Press January 22, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officers shot and killed a man after he chased a woman with a large knife on a Bronx street and refused to drop the weapon, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. A detective and sergeant fired a total of five or six shots Thursday night, striking the man ...

