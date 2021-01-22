Don't Miss
Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday

Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO January 22, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president's trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday. "There will be a trial," Schumer ...

