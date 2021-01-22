Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Voting Rights Act: Clerveaux v. E. Rampao CSD.

Second Circuit – Voting Rights Act: Clerveaux v. E. Rampao CSD.

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Voting Rights Act Racial motivation – Causation Clerveaux v. E. Rampao CSD. 20-1668 Pooler, Hall, and Chin Background: The defendant appealed from a holding that the at-large election used by the district to elect members to its Board of Education resulted in dilution of black and Latino residents’ votes in violation of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo