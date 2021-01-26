Areas of Interest:

Civil Litigation, Labor and Employment Litigation Attorney(s)

Our law firm is currently seeking experienced attorneys to work out of our Rochester, NY office with some travel throughout the state. Must have strong communication skills, and a demonstrated high level of competency. Candidates must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience and capable of assuming file responsibilities. Benefits included.

Submit Resumes to : Lolita Forsett at lforsett@brownhutchinson.com

Or

925 Crossroads Building, Two State Street

Rochester, NY 14614