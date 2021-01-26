Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 14, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 14, 2021 54 14420 RJT PROPERTIES LLC to CAMPBELL, GEOFFREY Property Address: 198 LINCOLN AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12451 Page: 0390 Tax Account: 120.55-2-81 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 HEALE, LINDSAY P et ano to DEVOS, BETH A et ano Property Address: 429 BAKER ROAD SOUTH, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12451 Page: 0349 Tax Account: ...

